The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will have an executive session regarding negotiations with the Nebraska Cooperative Extension Association (NCEA).

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The board will have an executive session to discuss negotiations as needed to protect the interest of the district. Board members will begin initial discussions regarding negotiations with the NCEA, no action will be taken.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be held Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. There will be no study session.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

