The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools.
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, March 23, at noon.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve contracts for a number of staff for the 2023-24 school year.
— Approve resignations for Kelli Thelen, elementary media specialist; Andrea Clark, middle school special education; TeJai Clausen, middle school teacher and senior high assistant varsity boys track coach; Chelsey Schmit, middle and junior high school ELL; Alexa Stueckrath, junior high guidance counselor; and Rheanna Klassen Anderson, senior high science teacher and assistant varsity girls basketball coach.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, April 17. This meeting date is a week later than usual. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.