The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, March 23, at noon.

WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve contracts for a number of staff for the 2023-24 school year.

— Approve resignations for Kelli Thelen, elementary media specialist; Andrea Clark, middle school special education; TeJai Clausen, middle school teacher and senior high assistant varsity boys track coach; Chelsey Schmit, middle and junior high school ELL; Alexa Stueckrath, junior high guidance counselor; and Rheanna Klassen Anderson, senior high science teacher and assistant varsity girls basketball coach.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, April 17. This meeting date is a week later than usual. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

Tags

In other news

City council hears child care proposal

City council hears child care proposal

Among the most critical issues facing the City of Norfolk and Madison County, as a whole, is the ever growing shortage of dependable, licensed child care providers in the community.

Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones

Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president posted video Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person, after Moscow's forces launched exploding drones before dawn that killed anothe…