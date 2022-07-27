The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, July 28. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the small board room. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct regular business. A copy of the agenda is kept continually current and is readily available for public inspection at the superintendent’s office, 512 Philip Ave., during normal business hours.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, July 28, at 5 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve a new hire contract for Sierra Walker, who will be the seventh grade math teacher at Norfolk Junior High.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. There will be no study session.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.