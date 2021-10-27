The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 28, at noon.

WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The board of education meeting agenda is light. Members will vote to approve the 2020-21 audit report and 2021-22 revised academic calendar.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will be prior to the business meeting at 5:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux

Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats' idea for a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for President Joe Biden's social services and climate change plan has quickly run into criticism as too cumbersome, with some lawmakers preferring the original plan of simply raising the top tax rates on corporatio…

Nor'easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses

Nor'easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses

BOSTON (AP) — A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts left more than a half-million homes and businesses without power in New England and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools in the region Wednesday.