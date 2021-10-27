The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education.
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 28, at noon.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The board of education meeting agenda is light. Members will vote to approve the 2020-21 audit report and 2021-22 revised academic calendar.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will be prior to the business meeting at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.