The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 8. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m., preceded by a board of equalization meeting at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

CONSENT AGENDA

— Consideration of a commercial lease agreement to Sterling Computers Corp. for property located at 1309 S.13th St., Norfolk

— Consideration of appointments of John Klein, Travis Amen and Joan Sokol to the Madison County Board of Adjustments for a three-year term, beginning Nov. 8.

— Consideration of the county board chairman to sign property damage release in the amount of $41,950 for fire damage to county bridge on 824th Road west of 552nd Avenue.

— Authorization for the county board chairman to execute appointment and the year-end certification of county highway superintendent Richard Johnson to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Review and process claims.

— Audit financial statements of Behavioral Health Specialists Inc.

— Notice of public hearing regarding the redevelopment plan for the Wisner West Inc.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

NPS students selected for All-State Middle Level Orchestra

NPS students selected for All-State Middle Level Orchestra

In its inaugural year, Kierra Ahlmann (violin 1), Jasi Sheriff (violin 2) and Kinley Cleveland (double bass) of Norfolk Public Schools will be among 95 students selected to be a part of the 2022 All-State Middle Level Orchestra, sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association.

Regional notes for Nov. 7

Regional notes for Nov. 7

Headlines include Display at college; Parkinson's group to meet; City offices closed and Staff mobile offices.