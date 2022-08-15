The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 16. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, including several consent agenda items and:
— Consideration of an agreement with City of Norfolk for community projects for a sales tax issue to be placed on the general election ballot.
— Acknowledge receipt of request for voters to decide to continue an economic development program for the City of Tilden.
— Acknowledge receipt of request for voters to decide to change the use of the half-percent sales and use tax previously authorized for the renovations and updating of the Tilden City Auditorium, and impose the half-percent sales and use tax upon the same transactions with the City of Tilden to now be used to fund capital purchases, infrastructure projects and other economic development activities
— NACO update from Jon Cannon.
— Funding for LENRD study for Battle Creek Watershed project.
— Interlocal agreement with City of Madison and County Ag Society for reconstruction of “the Fairgrounds Road.”
— Review 2022-23 fiscal budget requests
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.