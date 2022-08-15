The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 16. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, including several consent agenda items and:

— Consideration of an agreement with City of Norfolk for community projects for a sales tax issue to be placed on the general election ballot.

— Acknowledge receipt of request for voters to decide to continue an economic development program for the City of Tilden.

— Acknowledge receipt of request for voters to decide to change the use of the half-percent sales and use tax previously authorized for the renovations and updating of the Tilden City Auditorium, and impose the half-percent sales and use tax upon the same transactions with the City of Tilden to now be used to fund capital purchases, infrastructure projects and other economic development activities

— NACO update from Jon Cannon.

— Funding for LENRD study for Battle Creek Watershed project.

— Interlocal agreement with City of Madison and County Ag Society for reconstruction of “the Fairgrounds Road.”

— Review 2022-23 fiscal budget requests

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate — than they were three years ago, a new poll shows, even as a wide majority still believe climate change is happening.

Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother

Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death.