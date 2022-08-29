The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 30. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

REGULAR AGENDA: Discussion and/or action on:

— Review of 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

— Consider whether to increase restricted funds authority from previous fiscal year by 1% as allowed by statue.

— Consider final levy allocations for rural fire districts of Battle Creek, Madison, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove, and Norfolk, Madison County Agricultural Society and Norfolk Sanitary District.

— Consider sale of surplus property and get an update from Five Rule Rural Planning.

* * *

