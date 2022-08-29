The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 30. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
REGULAR AGENDA: Discussion and/or action on:
— Review of 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
— Consider whether to increase restricted funds authority from previous fiscal year by 1% as allowed by statue.
— Consider final levy allocations for rural fire districts of Battle Creek, Madison, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove, and Norfolk, Madison County Agricultural Society and Norfolk Sanitary District.
— Consider sale of surplus property and get an update from Five Rule Rural Planning.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.