The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 5. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
Most of the items are on the consent agenda, which includes items expected to be passed in one motion without discussion. Items on the regular agenda are:
— Public hearing to consider the application of Brandon Seifert for a conditional use permit to construct a home on Wiese’s west lot split, which is west of the City of Battle Creek along 836th Road.
— Public hearing to consider the application of Joe Barry for a conditional use permit to construct a home on Barry lot split, which is west of the City of Battle Creek along 838th Road.
— Discussion and possible action on the kitchen remodel for the public defender’s office.
— Review and process claims.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.