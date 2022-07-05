The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 6. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners will consider the vacation or abandonment of part of a platted cul-de-sac on Andy’s Lake Road. They will provide an annual review of the historical society and discuss an agreement with North Fork Area Transit regarding American Rescue Plan Act funds. They also will discuss and possibly take action on a National Opioid Settlements Allocation notice.
