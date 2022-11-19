The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 21, beginning at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

CONSENT AGENDA

— Addendum to 2022 county employee policy and procedure manual to include clarification on compensation time.

— Appointments of Shannon Brown and Nancy Scheer to Madison County Board of Adjustments for a three-year term beginning Nov. 21.

— Award of contract in the amount of $58,118 to the low bidder, Stealth Broadband, Norfolk, for the county’s new phone system and service contract.

— Consideration of contract with TMS International for snow removal for the roads northeast of Norfolk.

— Consideration of Road District 3 purchase of 1994 and 1996 Freightliner trucks in the amount of $30,000 each from Joe Sackville.

— Consideration of authorizing the county board chairman to execute agreement to the Nebraska Association of County Officials for annual 2023 membership.

— Consideration of land survey corner preservation agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for five years to engage the county and complete the work in a timely manner.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Meet with Lawrence Sinclair regarding zoning issues.

— Meet with attorney Jason Doelle regarding bridge located on property owned by Rodney and Yvonne Julsen, 1741 340th Ave. Newman Grove.

— Consider total compensation statement from Zelle Human Resource Solutions.

— Review and process claims and written reports.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action may be taken)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

