WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 21, beginning at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
CONSENT AGENDA
— Addendum to 2022 county employee policy and procedure manual to include clarification on compensation time.
— Appointments of Shannon Brown and Nancy Scheer to Madison County Board of Adjustments for a three-year term beginning Nov. 21.
— Award of contract in the amount of $58,118 to the low bidder, Stealth Broadband, Norfolk, for the county’s new phone system and service contract.
— Consideration of contract with TMS International for snow removal for the roads northeast of Norfolk.
— Consideration of Road District 3 purchase of 1994 and 1996 Freightliner trucks in the amount of $30,000 each from Joe Sackville.
— Consideration of authorizing the county board chairman to execute agreement to the Nebraska Association of County Officials for annual 2023 membership.
— Consideration of land survey corner preservation agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for five years to engage the county and complete the work in a timely manner.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Meet with Lawrence Sinclair regarding zoning issues.
— Meet with attorney Jason Doelle regarding bridge located on property owned by Rodney and Yvonne Julsen, 1741 340th Ave. Newman Grove.
— Consider total compensation statement from Zelle Human Resource Solutions.
— Review and process claims and written reports.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action may be taken)
