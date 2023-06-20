The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Most of the items are on the consent agenda, which includes items expected to be passed in one motion without discussion. Items on the regular agenda are:

— Annual report of the Madison County Library Association for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

— Annual report of Region 11 emergency manager for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

— Update from Jordan Suarez, Zelle Human Resources consultant.

— Revise office budgets and fund balances and consideration of resolutions to transfer budget authority.

— Review and process claims.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

