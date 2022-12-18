The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
CONSENT AGENDA
— Consideration of continuation certificate of Therese Wachter as treasure of Norfolk Airport Authority.
— Consideration of the official bond of Michael Johnson as president of Sanitary
Improvement District 13.
— Consideration of the 2024 grant award for community-based Juvenile Services Aid.
— Consideration of having the county board chairman execute the community-based Juvenile Services Aid Grant and 2023-2025 Memorandums of Understanding between Madison County and Boone, Burt, Cuming, Knox, Pierce, Stanton and Wayne counties.
— Consideration of an addendum to the lease agreement to the City of Madison to pay the periodic premium for property insurance for the public defender’s building at 104 S. Main St. in Madison.
— Consideration of an addendum to the 2022 county employee policy and procedure manual to include clarification on fringe benefits.
— Consideration of a conservation easement with Robert and Gudrun Warrick Trust.
— Consideration of the County Bridge Matching Program agreement for three bridge structures.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Julsen Bridge owned by Rodney and Yvonne Julsen, 1741 340th Ave., Newman
Grove.
— Bold Nebraska and Nebraska Easement Action Team (NEAT) discussion.
— Discussion with the Madison County attorney on action on the contract with the North Fork Area Transit.
— Review and process claims.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.