The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 18. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

REGULAR AGENDA

The majority of items are on the consent agenda, including county board members serving on committees. Items on the consent agenda are usually approved in one motion with little or no discussion.

Items on the regular agenda are related to the annual organization of the board, including designation of the official newspaper for publication of board proceedings, designation of the official website for publication of proceedings, method of public notification for meetings and designation of depositories for the county. Commissioners also will review and process claims.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

