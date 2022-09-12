The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 13. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

REGULAR AGENDA: Commissioners are scheduled to discuss:

— County Employee Policy and Procedure Manual.

— Grants Wishes Pet Rescue.

— Madison County’s 2022 Comprehensive Plan update by Lowell Schroeder, Five Rule

Rural Planning.

* * *

