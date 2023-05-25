WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, May 25, at noon.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the resignation of Tammy Kallhoff, Norfolk High Spanish teacher.
—Approve the contract of Donald Clark, Norfolk High science teacher.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
CLOSED SESSIONS: There is one closed session on the agenda to discuss personnel.
FUTURE MEETINGS: A retreat for the board of education will be Thursday, June 8. The retreat will start at 8 a.m. at the NPS central administration offices. The purpose of the retreat is to discuss target-based grading.
The next regular meeting of the board will be Monday, June 12. The regular business meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. All components of these meetings will be at the NPS central administration offices and will be open to the public unless an executive session is needed to protect the interest of the district or the reputation of an individual.