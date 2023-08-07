The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Bernard G. and Carol J. Wrede, trustees of the Bernard and Carol Wrede Living Trust, and consider to have staff prepare a conditional use permit for a storage facility at 1806 E. Omaha Ave.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and considering recommendation of a request for a a zoning change from R-2 (one and two family residential district) to R-1 (single family residential district) at 221 Jackson Ave. at the request of Garth and Krista Ferris.
— Commissioners also will consider recommendation of the final plat of the Ferris-Kielty Addition.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of a request for a a zoning change from R-1 (single family residential district) and C-3 (service commercial district) to C-3 (service commercial district) on property addressed as 404 S. 25th St. and part of 2607 Westside Ave. at the request of Roger L. Bader, Kirk M. Bader and Jackie A. Mayer and Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust.
— Commissioners then will consider recommendation of the final plat of Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust — Bader Addition.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and considering recommendation of a request for a a zoning change from R-3 (multiple family residential district), C-1 (local business district) and C-3 (service commercial district) to C-3 (service commercial district) on property at 701 S. 13th St., 707 S. 13th St., and 1229 W. Pasewalk Ave.
— Commissioners then will consider recommendation of the final plat of Burger King’s Addition.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of a request for a a zoning change from C-3 (service commercial district) to C-2 (central commercial district) on property at 300 W. Braasch Ave.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Tunink's Addition.
WAIVERS
Commissioners will consider recommendation of a sidewalk waiver requested by Clausen Air Inc for property located at 711 S. 37th St.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved.