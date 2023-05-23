The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors
WHEN: Thursday, May 25, 7:30 p.m., with a finance subcommittee meeting at 7 p.m.
WHERE: 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Finance subcommittee — Approval of Dana F. Cole fiscal year 2023 auditing agreement and conservation cost share update.
— Monthly reports on Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, RC&D and Bazile Groundwater Management Area project, along with an administrative report from Brian Bruckner.
— Approval of Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee recommendations.
— Update and report on preliminary results from vadose coring and irrigation water isotope sampling from Dan Snow, Ph.D. research associate professor/director of services at UNL Water Sciences Laboratory
— Status update on compliance with submittal of management area reports for Battle Creek Watershed Flood Protection Operations, consideration of tabled motion, Willow Creek streambank stabilization, construction easement and legal fee assistance.
— Election of delegate and alternate for the Lower Platte Basin Coalition.
— Fiscal year 2024 wage adjustments.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.