The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, including five public hearings.
— The first scheduled public hearing is to receive comments on the application of Reigle Cattle Co. for a large animal feeding operation on property at 55527 823rd Road, Madison.
— The second public hearing is for an application from AMG Technology for a tower development permit for a telecommunications tower at 56546 828th Road, Newman Grove.
— The third public hearing is for the application of the City of Madison for a change of zoning from R-1 (Single Family Dwelling) to R-3 (Multiple Family Dwelling) on property known as Northern Heights Addition, which is 6 acres. The property is at 703 N. Main St. in Madison.
— Another public hearing is to consider the application of the City of Newman Grove for a final plat of Fowlkes Second Addition to the City of Newman Grove .
— The final public hearing is to obtain comment property to review and consider a proposed amendment to the redevelopment plan for the City of Newman Grove for a specific redevelopment project known as Fowlkes Second Addition to the City of Newman Grove.
— Finally, the joint planning commission is expected to discuss a future amendment to the zoning regulations to define a shouse and the characteristics of it.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time may be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members prior to the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.