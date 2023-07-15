The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency
WHEN: Monday, July 17, 5:15 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., Norfolk
ACTION ITEMS:
— Consideration of a resolution approving the second amendment to the Bradford Business Park project phase one redevelopment contract incorporating sub-phase 2 to the project with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2023 for the division of taxes for the one lot included in this phase.
— Consideration of a resolution approving the third amendment to the Granville Custom Homes Inc. redevelopment contract incorporating phase 3 of the Arbor View redevelopment project with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2023 for the division of taxes for the one lot included in this phase.
— Consideration of a resolution providing for a Jan. 1, 2023, effective date for the Medelmans Lake redevelopment project — phase I, sub-phase 4 and authorizing the agency treasurer to sign the notice to divide tax and forward it to the Madison County assessor on or before Tuesday, Aug. 1.
— Consideration of a resolution approving the fourth amendment to the Nor-Park Development LLC redevelopment agreement incorporating phase 4 of the project with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2023, for the division of taxes on the four lots included in this phase.
— Consideration of a resolution providing for a Jan. 1, 2023, effective date for the Legacy Bend redevelopment project, phase 3, and authorizing the agency treasurer to forward the attached notice to divide tax to the Madison County assessor on or before Tuesday, Aug. 1.
— Consideration of a resolution providing for a Jan. 1, 2023, effective date for the Grand Theater redevelopment project, phase 2, and authorizing the agency treasurer to sign the notice to divide tax and forward it to the Madison County assessor on or before Tuesday, Aug. 1.
— Consideration of a resolution providing for a Jan. 1, 2023, effective date for the Medelmans Lake redevelopment project — phase 2, sub-phase 1, and authorizing the agency treasurer to sign the notice to divide tax and forward it to the Madison County assessor on or before Tuesday, Aug. 1.
