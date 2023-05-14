The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, May 15, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Proclamation to recognize May 15 as "Law Enforcement Memorial Day" and May 14-May 20 as "National Police Week".
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to consider a request from Brooke N. Sherbeck to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) and R-R (Rural Residential District) to R-R (Rural Residential District) on property addressed as 2005 Crown Road and consideration of Ordinance No. 5833 approving the zoning change.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-22 approving the final plat of Sherbeck Subdivision.
— Public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan for the Phillip Avenue Apartments project and consideration of Resolution No. 2023-23 approving the redevelopment plan.
— Consideration of approval to award a contract to Knife River Midwest LLC of Sioux City, Iowa, for the asphalt overlays 2023-1 project for an amount of $1,942,930.75.
— Consideration of rejecting the bid received for the 2023 Johnson Park improvement project.
— Consideration of approval of Change Order No. 4 with United Contractors Inc. for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project resulting in a net increase of $1,570,905.85.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5834 amending Section 24-164 of the city code to restrict parking in the following areas:
a. The west and south sides of Ferguson Drive from the intersection of East Bluff Avenue and Ferguson Drive going north and west around the curve 360 feet to where Ferguson Drive meets and transitions into East Pasewalk Avenue.
b. The north side of Madison Avenue from the Third Street and Madison Avenue intersection west 153 feet. This is to allow for vehicle traffic to be held in queue for an adjacent drive-thru.
— Consideration to enter into an agreement with GeoComm to provide a detailed address point layer for every location in Madison and Stanton counties as required by the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s new standards.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.