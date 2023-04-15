The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

***

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, April 17, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

— Proclamation of April 28, 2023, as Arbor Day.

CONSENT AGENDA

— Consideration of approval of the minutes of the April 3 city council meeting.

— Consideration of approval of a consent to assignment between Norfolk Crush, the City of Norfolk, Farm Credit Services of America, FLCA and Farm Credit Services of America, PCA.

— Consideration of approval of an agreement with Norfolk Lions Club Inc., a Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation, allowing the use of Skyview Park and Lake to hold a fishing derby on Saturday, June 10.

— Consideration of approval of an agreement with Michelle R. Madson to serve as a campground host, in a voluntary capacity, at Ta-Ha-Zouka campground.

— Consideration of approval of a Special Designated Liquor License for Midtown Event Center to serve beer, wine and distilled spirits at the Midtown Event Center Cove, 1102, 1102 B, 1104-1/2 Riverside Blvd., on Saturday, June 17, from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. for an outdoor concert.

— Consideration of approval of all bills on file.

PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION

— Public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan for the Kensington Building Redevelopment Project.

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-18 approving the redevelopment plan for the Kensington Building Redevelopment Project.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5831 amending Section 8-28 of the official City Code to add R-R to the list of zoning districts where above-ground storage (L.P.G.) tanks of 500 gallons or less can be located and to allow L.P.G. tanks of 1000 gallons or less to be located in zoning districts A and R-R on parcels of 10 acres or more.

— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5832 amending Section 2-5 of the Code to include an annual registration plate and/or decal fee for golf car vehicles.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

— Public Safety Annual Report.

— Presentation of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2022, along with the related auditor's letter.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

— No action can occur at this time.

***

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

