The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
***
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, April 17, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Proclamation of April 28, 2023, as Arbor Day.
CONSENT AGENDA
— Consideration of approval of the minutes of the April 3 city council meeting.
— Consideration of approval of a consent to assignment between Norfolk Crush, the City of Norfolk, Farm Credit Services of America, FLCA and Farm Credit Services of America, PCA.
— Consideration of approval of an agreement with Norfolk Lions Club Inc., a Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation, allowing the use of Skyview Park and Lake to hold a fishing derby on Saturday, June 10.
— Consideration of approval of an agreement with Michelle R. Madson to serve as a campground host, in a voluntary capacity, at Ta-Ha-Zouka campground.
— Consideration of approval of a Special Designated Liquor License for Midtown Event Center to serve beer, wine and distilled spirits at the Midtown Event Center Cove, 1102, 1102 B, 1104-1/2 Riverside Blvd., on Saturday, June 17, from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. for an outdoor concert.
— Consideration of approval of all bills on file.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan for the Kensington Building Redevelopment Project.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-18 approving the redevelopment plan for the Kensington Building Redevelopment Project.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5831 amending Section 8-28 of the official City Code to add R-R to the list of zoning districts where above-ground storage (L.P.G.) tanks of 500 gallons or less can be located and to allow L.P.G. tanks of 1000 gallons or less to be located in zoning districts A and R-R on parcels of 10 acres or more.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5832 amending Section 2-5 of the Code to include an annual registration plate and/or decal fee for golf car vehicles.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
— Public Safety Annual Report.
— Presentation of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2022, along with the related auditor's letter.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
— No action can occur at this time.
***
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.