The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 9 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners meeting room, Madison County Courthouse, 1313 N. Main, Madison.
REGULAR AGENDA:
— Discussion and/or action on exemption new application or reaffirmation of tax exemption filed by Women’s Empowering Life Line Inc.
OTHER BUSINESS:
— Consideration and/or action on approval of minutes of June 27, July 5, July 11, July 18 and July 21 meetings.
— Hearing on motor vehicle exemption applications filed by Faith Regional Health Services, Midtown Health Center Inc., Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home and Newman House, Mosaic, North Fork Area Transit, Northern Heights Baptist Church, Orphan Grain Train Inc., The Salvation Army and Women’s Empowering Life Line Inc.
— Request for extension of homestead exemption filing deadline received from Mark Beech, Linda M. Gray, Joylene K. Bierman, Kenton L. and Jean M. Emry, Dale B. Jessen and Ladonna A. McMurtry and Francis Y. Donkor.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.