The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, June 7, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing to consider application to Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a grant to assist in developing a mobile health clinic.
— Public hearing to consider amending city code to regulate short-term rentals in permits and business regulations.
— Consider ordinance to include registration fees for sexually oriented businesses, license fee for short-term rentals and electric vehicle charging fee.
— Consider contract for asphaltic overlay 2021 project for $1,167,210.57.
— Consider contract for Highway 275 trail undercrossing for $344,299.31.
— Consider sidewalk waiver for a property at 2812 E. Benjamin Ave.
— Consider ordinance to remove requirement that a sidewalk cafe be attached to a restaurant for serving alcohol.
— Consider resolution to to add four stop signs along Sheridan Drive as part of Blackberry Heights Addition and one stop sign to control southbound traffic at North 30th Street and Dover Drive.
— Consider resolution approving reappointment of city clerk, treasurer, engineer, attorney and administrator.
— Consider employment agreement with Andrew Colvin for city administrator position.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.