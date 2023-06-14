The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.

WHEN: Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have two public hearings.

— The first scheduled public hearing is to receive comments on the application of Joe Barry to construct a home on less than 40 acres. The property is located about 1 mile south and one-half mile west of Battle Creek along 838th Road.

— The second public hearing is to consider the application of Brandon Seifert to construct a home on less than 40 acres about 21-w miles south and 21-w miles west of Battle Creek, along 836th Road.

— Commissioners also have a public comment period scheduled if anyone wants to makes comments, and they will receive the administrator’s report.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

