The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have two public hearings.
— The first scheduled public hearing is to receive comments on the application of Joe Barry to construct a home on less than 40 acres. The property is located about 1 mile south and one-half mile west of Battle Creek along 838th Road.
— The second public hearing is to consider the application of Brandon Seifert to construct a home on less than 40 acres about 21-w miles south and 21-w miles west of Battle Creek, along 836th Road.
— Commissioners also have a public comment period scheduled if anyone wants to makes comments, and they will receive the administrator’s report.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.