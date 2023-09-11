The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council (special session)
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 14, noon.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to review the City of Norfolk's fiscal year 2023-24 municipal budget.
— Public hearing to review the City of Norfolk's fiscal year 2023-24 proprietary budget (water, sewer, solid waste, and stormwater).
— Public hearing to receive comments regarding changing the tax requests for the 2023-24 fiscal years from the amounts for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
