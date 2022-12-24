The public is encouraged to attend a special meeting of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. The purpose of the special meeting is to conduct a personnel hearing.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools special board of education meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec 27, at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Appoint a hearing officer and adviser to the board for a personnel hearing.

— A personnel hearing will be held and the board will take action to terminate, continue or take other action it deems appropriate on the employment contract of Anthony Brown. (Executive or closed session is possible for the hearing and for deliberations). In the event of a resignation, the board of education will consider, discuss and take action on the acceptance of the resignation and any resignation agreement.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

