The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 10, meeting will follow a special board meeting on code of decorum violations at 7 p.m.
WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Conservation cost share program — Discussion regarding updates to cost share docket on water resources.
— Discussion of eastern Madison and Wayne County quantity management sub-areas regarding the possible authorization of additional allocation to be used after Sept. 15 for cover crops.
— Discussion regarding the standard variance process for new groundwater irrigated acres.
— Evaluation criteria, geographic eligibility and conditions for approval policy.
