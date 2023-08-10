The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 10, meeting will follow a special board meeting on code of decorum violations at 7 p.m.

WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

— Conservation cost share program — Discussion regarding updates to cost share docket on water resources.

— Discussion of eastern Madison and Wayne County quantity management sub-areas regarding the possible authorization of additional allocation to be used after Sept. 15 for cover crops.

— Discussion regarding the standard variance process for new groundwater irrigated acres.

— Evaluation criteria, geographic eligibility and conditions for approval policy.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Bursting ice dam in Alaska highlights risks of glacial flooding

Bursting ice dam in Alaska highlights risks of glacial flooding

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The gray, two-story home with white trim toppled and slid, crashing into the river below as rushing waters carried off a bobbing chunk of its roof. Next door, a condo building teetered on the edge of the bank, its foundation already having fallen away as erosion undercut it.

US inflation has steadily cooled

US inflation has steadily cooled

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the past year, inflation in the United States has tumbled from 9% all the way to 3%, softening most of the price pressures that have gripped the nation for more than two years.

North Victory Road closing for road work

North Victory Road closing for road work

As Asphalt overlay and concrete repair work continues, North Victory Road will be closed north of Benjamin Avenue continuing north half of a mile. This section of roadway will be closed starting Wednesday, Aug. 9.