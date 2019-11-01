Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership can immunize children with all recommended vaccines.
The agency utilizes recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices through the Centers for Disease Control.
Recommended vaccines for kindergarten age are: DTaP, polio, varicella and MMR. If your child is 11-12 years of age, he or she is eligible to receive the Tdap, meningococcal and Gardasil 9 vaccines.
The Gardasil 9 vaccine is a step up from the previous Gardasil vaccine. This vaccine now protects against nine strains of the human papilloma virus instead of seven. This virus is the known cause of several types of cancer, including cervical cancer.
The current coverage rate in the United States for Gardasil 9 is a low 49%, while other countries have coverage rates of 75% or higher. With Gardasil 9 now being used, 93% of HPV-caused cervical cancers may be prevented if your child is fully vaccinated.
This vaccine is recommended for boys and girls and is a two-dose series when started at 11-12 years old.
Talk to your doctor if you have any questions or concerns about immunizing your child. To schedule an appointment or for additional questions, call the partnership’s central office at 402-385-6300 or the Norfolk office at 402-844-4422.