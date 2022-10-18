Plans were shared Monday evening with the Norfolk Community Development Agency on a proposal to develop nearly 28 acres of land zoned for commercial development north of Omaha Avenue and just west of Channel Road, starting with a convenience store and truck stop.
Wisner West Inc. has submitted a tax-increment financing (TIF) application for the parcel, which is northwest of the intersection of Highways 275 and 24. The amount of the TIF is up to $3,074,959.
“We will request a little over $3 million,” said Matt Albers, representing Wisner West. “In this project, a lot of that is front loaded. The infrastructure work has to be done up front.”
TIF would be used to provide utility services, including water, sewer, gas and electric. Wisner West also will fill and grade the project site to properly drain the ground water runoff and provide appropriate grading levels to erect the buildings constructed on them.
Following questions, the CDA voted unanimously to forward it to the Norfolk Planning Commission in the second of a five-step process. Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council make up the CDA.
Andrew Willis, an attorney representing Wisner West, said the first phase — the convenience store and truck stop — is the catalyst for the rest of the development. It allows for use of eight complementary lots in that area, but the problem is there is about $3.4 million in infrastructure improvements that are needed before any of the development can occur, he said.
“It’s just not feasible without it,” Willis said.
Plans are for work to begin upon approval of the redevelopment plan, with it completed before the end of 2024, Willis said.
Candice Alder, an economic developer with the City of Norfolk, said the entire parcel is about 34.21 acres and zoned C-3. The redeveloper intends to plat this into eight commercial lots totaling about 27.79 acres.
“The first phase will consist of construction of a Prime Stop convenience store and truck stop on Lot 1,” Alder said. “Development of the other seven lots will occur in subsequent phases.”
Public access to the site exists via Channel Road (Highway 35) to the east, East Omaha Avenue (Highway 275) to the south and South Victory Road to the west.
CDA member Kory Hildebrand said he had been asked by constituents how much room there would be for trucks idling at the truck stop.
Willis said there would be about 15 stalls to the north of the pumps for truck parking.
Moenning said he appreciated the representatives answering questions, as well as the investment in Norfolk.