Madison County has been selected to receive $9,235 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board that is led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
The local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. The local board made up of the mayor, United Way and others will determine how the funds awarded to Madison County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
— Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government.
— Be eligible to receive federal funds.
— Have an accounting system.
— Practice nondiscrimination.
— Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs.
— Have a voluntary board if it’s a private voluntary organization.
Madison County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously with Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership and Bright Horizons participating.
These agencies were responsible with providing rental payments and utility payments to residents within Madison County, as well as provide meals to victims of domestic violence shelters.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for emergency food and shelter program funds must contact Krista Heineman at 402-385-6300, ext. 276, for an application.
The deadline for applications to be received for consideration of funding is no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.