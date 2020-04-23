Candidate background

Matt Innis

Background: In 1981, Innis moved with his family to Lincoln, where he grew up and attended public school.

Family: Wife of 26 years, Lisa; four children and two brothers.

Occupation: Innis served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has owned an electrical cabling business for 20 years.

Previous office: Two terms as chairman of Lancaster County Republican Party

Ben Sasse

Background: Born in Plainview, raised in Fremont.

Family: Wife, Melissa; three children.

Elected office: Elected to Senate in 2014.