The two men vying for the Republican nomination in the race for U.S. Senate say agriculture is among the top issues facing the United States.
Incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse will face longtime Lincolnite Matt Innis in the Nebraska primary election on Tuesday, May 12.
Sasse — a Plainview-born, Fremont-raised, self-professed Husker football addict — said he spends a lot of time working on expanding trade and regulatory relief for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.
“Nebraska is home to the most productive land and producers in the history of the world,” Sasse said. “Our farmers and ranchers need more trade and less red tape. In Nebraska, we depend on agriculture, and agriculture depends on trade.”
Sasse pointed to his role on the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees trade, and said he would continue to advocate for the state.
“Nebraska grows more than we can consume, and hungry consumers around the world want to buy our stuff,” he said. “Fighting for more trade is a win-win.”
Innis — an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who served two terms as chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Party — said he would be proud to represent Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers on the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Innis said he is a supporter of Country of Origin Labeling for meat, and he believes food production is a matter of national security.
“In this time of crisis due to COVID-19, we are seeing how critical our food production is in a time of crisis,” Innis said. “It is an issue of national security that we continue agriculture policies that support our nation’s food producers.”
National security and the economy round out what Innis said he believes are the most important issues facing the country.
The economy under President Donald Trump was performing well with unemployment at historic lows for virtually every labor group, but citizens have seen how COVID-19 — and the steps taken to address it — have hurt the economy, he said.
“This is a national security issue,” he said. “I do not like the government spending trillions of dollars and going further into debt, but the steps taken so far were needed first steps to address the pending economic issues.”
Innis said times like these are when the nation is most vulnerable to outside influence and attack.
“We must be vigilant in support for our defense preparedness and follow President Trump’s lead in rebuilding our military strength,” he said. “Our military position in the world can never be compromised, and we must give our fighting men and women the support they need to defend our country.”
Sasse said he is one of the three most conservative people in the Senate, and he fights to confirm judges who believe in the Constitution and defend the sanctity of life.
Confirming constitutionalist judges — like Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — to help reshape the American judiciary for decades to come is one of Sasse’s priorities.
“Over the last six years, I’ve fought to bring Nebraska values to Washington,” he said.
Sasse said he also puts national security and pushing back against adversaries like China, Iran, North Korea and radical terrorists as a top priority.
In his time on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sasse said he spent time working in a classified setting where there were five major foreign policy concerns around the world.
Among those concerns was China: “China’s Communist leadership is our biggest long-term threat. So much of what Chairman Xi (Jinping) does stands in direct opposition to what has made America the greatest country in the world,” Sasse said.
Sasse pointed to China’s initial information put out about the coronavirus as evidence of its willingness to gain power through lies.
“American needs a robust national defense,” he said.
