In May, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a series of decisions that affected agriculture, which is a quite unusual situation.
Normally only one decision in the agriculture arena is handed down in a year’s time.
The Nebraska Center For Agricultural Profitability with the Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources examined the rulings, and Dave Aiken, professor and agricultural/water law specialist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, presented a webinar for Nebraska farmers and ranchers to view.
The effects on agricultural law in Nebraska are yet to be seen, but some were definitely kudos for rural America.
The first ruling dealt with WOTUS or waters of the United States and pollution. WOTUS is defined as, “(1) traditional navigable waters, the territorial seas and interstate waters; (2) impoundments of qualifying waters; (3) tributaries to qualifying waters; (4) wetlands adjacent to qualifying waters; and (5) certain intrastate lakes and ponds, streams and wetlands.
The Sackett family in Idaho was fined by the Environmental Protection Agency because members filled in wetlands on their ranch to build a house without a permit. The Sackett wetlands were not adjacent to a lake, creek, river or waterway, but they were near a family lake.
The Sacketts counter-sued, and the Supreme Court decision sided with the Sacketts and essentially farmers and ranchers. The decision rewrote the laws for waters of the United States. The 2023 ruling defined pollution on wetlands and permits for dredging are valid only when wetlands are adjacent to waters and seas.
Nebraska statutes are defined by state law rather than federal regulations. Certainly this decision will be addressed by the EPA after Sept. 1.
The second decision dealt with Proposition 12 in California. Prop 12 regulates pork producers in California and the sale of meat from sows in California. The sows must have a living area of more than 24 square feet. This eliminates the use of farrowing crates. Livestock from out of state to be sold in California were ruled having to follow Prop 12 as well.
Nebraska Pork Producers and Farm Bureau argued out-of-state pork producers do not need to follow these regulations without an act of Congress dealing with interstate commerce. The Supreme Court argued that the approval could possibly affect other interstate laws, even concerning tax laws. Look to this issue being addressed in the 2023 Farm Bill.
The third ruling concerning delinquent taxes in a case in Minnesota was certainly a win for farmers. A 94-year-old woman had delinquent taxes on her condo, and the county sold the condo for back taxes. The condo sold for $40,000, which covered the $15,000 in back taxes, but the county kept the additional $25,000. It was challenged in court, and the Supreme Court sided with the woman’s family, declaring Minnesota’s tax law unconstitutional and returning the excess $25,000 to the property owner.
Nebraska’s tax laws are slightly different. If the taxes are delinquent, a lien is placed against the property by the county. If an investor pays off the lien and the subsequent property taxes for the next three years, the investor may assume title and sell the property, keeping all profits.
After several court challenges, Nebraska law was changed in 2023. The new law requires the investor to pay back all the profits from the tax lien transactions to the owner rather than keeping the profits. The county also is required to provide notification to the taxpayer.