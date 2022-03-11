Lutheran High Northeast High School in Norfolk invites the public to the groundbreaking ceremony for the ag education facility and science addition on Sunday, March 20.
It will take place at 3 p.m. in the Andrews Activity Center on the campus of Lutheran High Northeast, 2010 N. 37th St.
The Rev. Richard Snow, the president of the Nebraska district of Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, and Bob Ziegler, district superintendent, along with administration, teachers, students and leaders of the community will take part in the celebration, which marks the fourth addition to the building since its original foundation in 1999.
The addition of a 10,000-square-foot ag facility includes a workshop and classroom and will be home to the ag education program first begun in 2019. It has now grown to include a full offering of courses and more than 35 FFA members.
The 3,200-square-foot science laboratory and classroom will meet the needs of the growing school enrollment, providing ample space in a modern facility.
The project was funded through the nine-month Growing the Future, Rooted in Him capital campaign, which to date has raised $3.75 million of the total cost of $3.9 million.
The facilities were designed by architects Davis Design of Lincoln, and Huff Construction will serve as the general contractor.
A completion date has been set for December 2022, enabling the rooms to be utilized in January for the start of the spring semester next year.