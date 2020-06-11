Aftershock, the after-school program with Norfolk Public Schools, has received an $18,000 grant to create a broadcasting club for students.
The organization was one of nine programs that were granted funds recently from the Nebraska Department of Education through the Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant Program Act, according to an media release from the state department of education.
Aftershock’s broadcasting club will serve NPS middle and junior high school students, director Austin Casselberry said.
“Many of our youth consume a tremendous amount of free media online through platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Snapchat,” Casselberry said. “We feel that this avid interest could be leveraged to meet the needs in technical, academic and soft skills of tomorrow’s workforce.”
Aftershock will be using the grant money to fund broadcasting club staff stipends and contracting services, according to the organization’s grant application. The program also has found partners to contribute a matching $18,000, which was a requirement of the grant. Those funds will be used to purchase several pieces of equipment including microphones, Macbook Pro laptops, a drone, tripod, podcasting software, soundproof tiles and more.
The interest in a broadcasting club originated about a year ago when NPS students started to become interested in photography. Aftershock purchased three DSLR cameras and eventually ended up with six in total due to increased interest.
The Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant Program Act was created by the Nebraska Legislature to promote academic achievement in high-need schools during breaks and after school. The grant awards include 30 after-school sites, which are funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Center federal grant and have been in operation at least five years.
Aftershock's grant proposal was ranked No. 1 out of nine proposals, Casselberry said. Starting this fall, the club will produce photos, films and podcasts while partnering with several community organizations and businesses.