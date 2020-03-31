Norfolk families will have access to free take-home activities Thursday to help their children with interactive learning.
Aftershock, an after-school program offered at Norfolk Public Schools, is providing free lab kits for students to take home on a weekly basis for the rest of the school year, according to the organization’s website.
The kits will be available for families through curbside pick-up at Norfolk Middle School, 1221 N. First St., every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The take-home lab kits are for all students, regardless of school affiliation, said Austin Casselberry, Aftershock program director.
“Learning does not end at the end of the school day, and it certainly shouldn’t end with the circumstances we have right now,” Casselberry said. “As an after-school program, we are tasked with hands-on education, and that’s tough to do in an e-learning environment. We understand there’s learning loss in the summer, so we want to lessen the learning loss that happens during this time.”
The majority of the lab activities are STEM-based and include arts and crafts. The first kit on Thursday will feature balloon rocket races and includes enough supplies for a student to create three balloon rockets. Each kit comes with instructions and the materials to complete the included activities.
Additional information about each lab activity also will be shared on the Aftershock Facebook page weekly with demonstration videos.
Aftershock can provide the kits for free from its 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant and from discounted kits purchased from the education company TeacherGeek, Casselberry said.
Other community partners and businesses, including the Norfolk Family Coalition, Wal-Mart, Love Signs and NPS have made contributions toward Aftershock’s lab kit program.
For Arbor Day’s lab kit, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District also will provide 1,500 ponderosa pine trees for students to plant in Norfolk.
There isn’t a limit for how many kits a family may receive, but they are intended for one per child, Casselberry said. Though they are first come, first serve, Aftershock will increase the number of kits available in the coming weeks if it runs out early on Thursday.
The Norfolk after-school program is also working on summer activities in case summer school is canceled, Casselberry said.
“We want to support our families and the parents who have had to step up,” Casselberry said. “Our staff built this from the ground up last week on Wednesday. It was a quick turn-around, and I’m very impressed with the team.”