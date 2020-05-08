Aftershock, an after-school program at Norfolk Public Schools, has extended its free take-home lab kit project through the end of June.
The after-school program started providing the kits after school buildings closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The project was created for Norfolk families in an effort to keep youths engaged in hands-on learning opportunities, according to an Aftershock press release.
Aftershock had planned to provide the kits through the end of the school year, but with recent support from various community partners, the program will continue to offer free kits during June.
June pick-up times will be every Thursday beginning June 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Norfolk Middle School, 1221 N. First St.
“I am incredibly proud of the Aftershock team for their efforts in safely getting quality curriculum and hands-on activities in the hands of our youth,” said Austin Casselberry, Aftershock director. “In an effort to accommodate for our essential workforce who are unable to stop by during our distribution time, our team has also developed a fairly seamless delivery service with remaining kits.”
Since the lab kit project started, Aftershock has distributed more than 4,400 activities to families through a drive-through style and delivery at doorsteps. Activities included making race cars powered by rubber bands, flower planting kits, piñata making crafts, geode making and even a jitter bot.
To be the first to know about what kits will be offered in June, families are encouraged to follow Aftershock’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AftershockProgram.
“I cannot believe what Aftershock is doing for the children in our community,” said parent Michelle Lingenfelter in the release. “We got the first kit and missed out on the second kit and then (they) even offered to deliver. We are thankful for such a wonderful program.”
Several local organizations and businesses have supported the kits, including Daycos, Earl May, Kruger Farms, Love Signs, Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District, Norfolk Daily News, Norfolk Family Coalition, Pizza Hut, Walmart and TeacherGeek.