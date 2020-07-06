A woman was arrested after police were called multiple times last week about a disturbance.
Capt. Chad Reiman said police were called Thursday evening to 1509 Ponca Hills Drive, with the reporting party advising that Janine T. Moore, 56, Norfolk, was causing a disturbance.
The reporting party advised that Moore had been at the reporting party’s residence multiple times during the day knocking on the door and windows. Moore was hitting the windows so hard that the victim believed that they were going to break, Reiman said.
Officers located Moore and she admitted to being at the victim’s residence and believed that the victim had her phone. Moore appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.
Moore was warned that if she returned to the residence, she would be cited for disturbing the peace. At 7:25 p.m., officers were called back after Moore returned to the residence and was knocking on the door and windows again.
Moore was contacted and again admitted to going back to the victim’s residence because she believed her phone was there, police said.
Officers helped Moore find her phone in her own apartment. Moore was issued a citation for disturbing the peace and warned not to return to the victim’s residence and that she would be arrested if she did.
At 9:01 p.m., officers were dispatched again as Moore had returned to the victim’s residence again. Moore was located by officers at her apartment and refused to come out. Officers stayed in the area.
At 9:47 p.m., police said Moore was observed exiting her apartment and was walking toward the victim’s residence again. The officers observed Moore knocking on the door and yelling. Officers had contact with Moore and placed her under arrest on suspicion of disturbing the peace.
Moore was issued three citations and was booked in to the Norfolk Police Division Jail for disturbing the peace. Moore was later transported to the Madison County Jail.