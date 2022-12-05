A Norfolk man who reportedly caused a disturbance in a store and refused to leave was arrested Friday night.

Capt. Chad Reiman said police were dispatched to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

The officers were dispatched to a report of a man who was in the store causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. When officers arrived, they located the man in the store, Reiman said.

The man appeared to be intoxicated, police said, and officers attempted to identify him.

The man provided a name that the officers were not able to find a record of. He provided the same fictitious name several times to the officers, Reiman said.

During the investigation, the officers located an ID card for Tyce J. Deboard, 34, from Arizona. The officers were able to verify that the subject was Deboard and he was arrested on suspicion of false reporting, Reiman said.

Deboard was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety

Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety

HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash.

For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect

For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect

HONOLULU (AP) — When Willette Kalaokahaku Akima-Akau looks out at the the lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano and makes an offering of gin, tobacco and coins, she will be taking part in a tradition passed down from her grandfather and other Native Hawaiians as a way to honor both the natural…

Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country

Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Monday unleashed what Ukraine called a “massive missile attack” across the country, striking homes and buildings, killing civilians and disrupting electrical power that caused blackouts and cut water supplies for the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years

Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mendelson family would love to find the envelope where their father, Lee, scribbled some lyrics to jazz musician Vince Guaraldi's composition “Christmas Time is Here” for an animated TV special featuring the “Peanuts” gang in 1965.