A Norfolk man who reportedly caused a disturbance in a store and refused to leave was arrested Friday night.
Capt. Chad Reiman said police were dispatched to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.
The officers were dispatched to a report of a man who was in the store causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. When officers arrived, they located the man in the store, Reiman said.
The man appeared to be intoxicated, police said, and officers attempted to identify him.
The man provided a name that the officers were not able to find a record of. He provided the same fictitious name several times to the officers, Reiman said.
During the investigation, the officers located an ID card for Tyce J. Deboard, 34, from Arizona. The officers were able to verify that the subject was Deboard and he was arrested on suspicion of false reporting, Reiman said.
Deboard was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.