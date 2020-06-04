Ricketts and the Rev. Jarrod Parker

Pastor Jarrod Parker, second from right, posted this photo on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon after he and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts met in North Omaha.

 World-Herald News Service

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts apologized Wednesday to a black pastor who walked out on a meeting with the governor over a comment Ricketts made to a group of black leaders.

Pastor Jarrod Parker of North Omaha’s St. Mark Baptist Church said he accepted what he called the governor’s sincere apology and hopes to move forward in a spirit of peace and unity.

Ricketts and Parker met privately in North Omaha, two days after a meeting at Omaha Police Headquarters that was described as charged and emotionally raw.

Earlier this week, Ricketts had asked to meet with black leaders after Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced that he would not charge a white man in the shooting death of a black protester. Kleine has since called for a grand jury to review the matter.

Parker walked out after a comment from Ricketts, and the pastor posted a video online criticizing the governor.

Ricketts says he used the words “you guys”; Parker said he heard “you people.” A recording posted online that purportedly is from the meeting includes Ricketts saying “Where the hell were all of you guys ...”

The governor apologized at the meeting Monday and told The World-Herald Tuesday that his words were insensitive.

Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Ricketts, said in a statement that Wednesday’s meeting was cordial. Gage said the governor told Parker about the work he and his administration are doing to create jobs and opportunities for North and South Omaha.

Parker, speaking to the news media after the meeting at St. Mark Baptist, 3616 Spaulding St., said he wants to work with Ricketts to bring about positive outcomes for the community and state.

The pastor said he told Ricketts that he regrets “the entire thing.”

“We are at peace, and we’re looking forward to better things to come,” Parker said.

