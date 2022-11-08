What looked to be a routine order of business on the agenda turned into something more Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council meeting.
The council had been scheduled to consider a resolution declaring the city's official intent under Internal Revenue Service code regulations to incur indebtedness for relining two sanitary sewer mains, mostly in the southern part of Norfolk.
The council had the item listed originally on the consent agenda. Items on the consent agenda are considered noncontroversial or routine and are usually passed in one motion without discussion.
At the start of the meeting, the item was placed on the regular agenda.
Questions arose on whether the city was not charging enough for sewer rates that it had to borrow funds for sewer repairs, which could put the city in a significant hole that rate-payers might have to pick up later.
Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk citizen, asked how the bonding fits in with the city’s long-term planning for the necessary improvements.
“Is there a master plan for how much debt we are going to continue to issue for these improvements? If so, how much debt do you anticipate over the next 10 years? What will be necessary for increases in water and sewer rates, this being sewer rates, to cover the debt?” McKenzie asked.
The city has gone from about $5 million in debt six years ago to about $15 million to $16 million debt now, he said.
“How are we going to pay off all that debt?” McKenzie asked. “We’re going to continue to issue it and rates aren’t keeping up. I’m just trying to understand what the plan is.”
Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, said the city has a water and sewer master plan and these bonds are part of that.
There are various bond issues over the next 10 years, and these bonds will be paid for with rate increases, Gates said. At the meeting, Gates said he doesn’t have the specific rate increases with him.
Rames said the city has hired Black & Veatch of Denver, an engineering company that specializes in infrastructure, to prepare the rate models.
McKenzie said he would like to see those figures so the public can see how the rates will keep up.
Rames said the city would try to make those figures available.
Gates said the project includes relining the 21-inch sanitary sewer main from 19th Street and Center Drive to 805 Omaha Ave., and relining the 36-inch sanitary sewer main from Fourth Street and Monroe Avenue to 2000 Logan St.
The maximum principal amount of debt expected to be issued for the project is $2.78 million, according to city documents.
Gates said IRS regulations require an intent resolution if the city expends funds more than 60 days in advance of debt issuance.
Rames said the city finished the middle section of the project, which was in the worst shape.
These are large sewers and are asphalt lined, Rames said. The sewers are major mains that carry sewage to the city’s plant just east of Logan Street, he said.
The city hired a contractor to see if it would accept a liner in the sewer, which was approved for part of it. The other portion of the sewer hasn’t been determined yet.
Design likely will be in January, with work likely to begin in spring. Gates said the bonds likely would cover 20 years.
Rames said there also is a cost for delaying projects.
“We could have put (the water mains) in five or six years ago,” Rames said. “And so the cost of waiting for projects we know we’re going to need (goes up).”
The city tries its best to balance the needs with rates, and that is why it uses the rate model from Black & Veatch, he said.
McKenzie said a concern is that if economic development doesn’t occur, at what point do the rate-payers have to pay for it.
Mayor Josh Moenning and other council members asked question about the relining projects.
Rames said he doesn’t know exactly how old the sewer lines are “but for sure are older than 50 years” and are at the end of their functional life.
Moenning also asked what would happen if the city didn’t do anything.
A big chunk of the asphalt could break off and create an emergency situation at the sewage plant that could involve having raw sewage discharged, Rames said.
The relining should give the city at least another 50 years, Rames said.