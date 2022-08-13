There are a lot of “what ifs” to consider.
What if she had stayed at the apartment she was sharing with her father and stepmother instead of walking to the babysitter’s house?
What if, after arriving at her babysitter’s house, she had gone to the back apartment house where her babysitter was caring for her neighbor’s children instead of sitting on the front porch of the house?
What if she had returned to Kansas with her brother instead of staying in Norfolk?
On Aug. 13, 1987, 9-year-old Jill Cutshall donned a pair of jeans and a purple shirt, headed out of the empty apartment on South Fourth Street. She walked the five blocks to Michelle Beacom’s apartment on South Eighth Street where she planned to stay until her father, Roger, and stepmother, Sheila, returned from work. Jill’s mother, Joyce, lived in Kansas at the time, and Jill and her brother, Jeff, had spent the summer in Norfolk with their father.
Jill may have forgotten that Beacom was in the apartment in the rear of the house caring for her neighbor’s children. She also may have forgotten that Beacom had left a key to her apartment in her mailbox. Or perhaps Jill did remember these facts and just sat on the front steps of the house long enough to tie her shoe. Witnesses recall seeing her doing just that around 6:30 that Thursday morning,
She hasn’t been seen since.
Joyce Cutshall Mosley once said her blond-haired, blue-eyed daughter enjoyed writing stories and loved animals, especially horses. She always wanted a cat or dog. A former teacher said she was a good student who liked to read. All in all, she seemed to be a typical 9-year-old who wanted to spend time with her friends and relatives living in the Norfolk area, which is why she asked to stay in town after her brother went back to Kansas.
When Jill didn’t return home from the babysitter’s house that August day, Roger Cutshall notified authorities, who launched an extensive search.
No Jill.
Had she met friends and was playing somewhere? Had she run away? Had she been abducted?
Nothing — until the following November when men hunting at Wood Duck Wildlife Refuge between Norfolk and Stanton discovered the purple shirt and jeans Jill had been wearing the morning she disappeared.
But where was Jill?
Law enforcement, family and friends and the public searched and prayed. Mosley moved to Norfolk so she could lead the charge. Jill’s smiling face appeared on posters around town. Mosley appeared on local and national television and radio shows and finally hired a private investigator to help the search. Psychics from Lincoln even came to Norfolk in hopes of locating the missing girl.
A year after Jill disappeared, Mosley started taking classes at Northeast Community College. One day, a fellow student approached her and asked if she could interview her for an article. A few minutes into the interview, the student told Mosley she suspected her half-brother was involved in Jill’s disappearance.
David Phelps, the man identified by the student, lived in the same apartment building as the Cutshalls. Although law enforcement authorities questioned him, they felt there was not sufficient evidence to arrest him. So Mosley collected enough petition signatures to convene a grand jury. Those jury members determined there was enough evidence to bring Phelps to trial.
On March 20, 1991, Phelps was convicted of kidnapping and, on April 26, he was sentenced to life in prison. Although he has made several attempts to have his conviction overturned, he remains in prison.
And Jill is still missing.
From time to time, new information comes to light, which was the case in 2012 when a mysterious diary surfaced that told in horrific detail about the abduction, rape and murder of four females on a farm near Chambers. The diary referred to one of them as Jill. Law enforcement officials eventually determined the diary was a hoax.
When floodwaters overran much of Northeast Nebraska in 2019, some people wondered for a while if human skeletal remains found along the Elkhorn River in Stanton County were Jill’s. They were not.
Had Jill not disappeared, she could have been a wife, mother, career woman, reader, writer, animal advocate. Her blue eyes would probably still sparkle, her smile still shine.
And her family, friends and the community would not have suffered through 35 years of agony wondering — what if.