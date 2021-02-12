Love of live theater can blossom this Valentine’s Day weekend as Norfolk Community Theatre is performing its production of Arthur Schnitzler’s “La Ronde” live and in-person at The Loft, 311 W. Norfolk Ave., in downtown Norfolk.

La Ronde is a scandalous romp through 1890s Vienna and the sexual morals and courtship practices of the time. Additional performances, which began Thursday, are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m.

As seating is limited, those wishing to attend are encouraged to visit nctheatre.org to make reservations or do so on Norfolk Community Theatre’s Facebook page.

La Ronde contains adult sexual content; and patrons must be 18 to attend. Masks will be required, and other COVID-19 considerations will be in place.

* * *

Want to learn more?

For any further information, contact Libby McKay at 402-860-9585 or at ljamckay@gmail.com.

Tags

In other news

Ice being monitored at new bridge near Spencer

Ice being monitored at new bridge near Spencer

There have been concerns raised on social media and calls to the Daily News about the integrity of the Highway 281 bridge over the Niobrara River, which has been shown in photos to have ice lodged near it this week.

Adults-only ‘La Ronde’ to be performed at The Loft

Adults-only ‘La Ronde’ to be performed at The Loft

Love of live theater can blossom this Valentine’s Day weekend as Norfolk Community Theatre is performing its production of Arthur Schnitzler’s “La Ronde” live and in-person at The Loft, 311 W. Norfolk Ave., in downtown Norfolk.

Over 9,000 virus patients sent into New York nursing homes

Over 9,000 virus patients sent into New York nursing homes

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients in New York state were released from hospitals into nursing homes early in the pandemic under a controversial directive that was scrapped amid criticism it accelerated outbreaks, according to new records obtained by The Associat…