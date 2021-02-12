Adults-only ‘La Ronde’ to be performed at The Loft

Love of live theater can blossom this Valentine’s Day weekend as Norfolk Community Theatre is performing its production of Arthur Schnitzler’s “La Ronde” live and in-person at The Loft, 311 W. Norfolk Ave., in downtown Norfolk.
La Ronde is a scandalous romp through 1890s Vienna and the sexual morals and courtship practices of the time. Additional performances, which began Thursday, are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m.
As seating is limited, those wishing to attend are encouraged to visit nctheatre.org to make reservations or do so on Norfolk Community Theatre’s Facebook page.
La Ronde contains adult sexual content; and patrons must be 18 to attend. Masks will be required, and other COVID-19 considerations will be in place.
For any further information, contact Libby McKay at 402-860-9585 or at ljamckay@gmail.com.