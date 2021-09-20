WASHINGTON — Rep. Adrian Smith recently met with the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2021-22 school year. He chose 16 students to serve on the council, with four being from Northeast Nebraska. Members who are area students are:

— Faith King, Summerland Public School

— Taya Schmaderer, Stuart Public Schools

— Violet Schwager, West Holt Public Schools

— Tucker Stagemeyer, O’Neill Public Schools

Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.

*  *  *

Want to learn more?

The council is open to Third District sophomore, junior and senior high school students. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.house.gov/YouthAdvisoryCouncil.

Tags

In other news

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine.