WASHINGTON — Rep. Adrian Smith recently met with the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2021-22 school year. He chose 16 students to serve on the council, with four being from Northeast Nebraska. Members who are area students are:
— Faith King, Summerland Public School
— Taya Schmaderer, Stuart Public Schools
— Violet Schwager, West Holt Public Schools
— Tucker Stagemeyer, O’Neill Public Schools
Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.
* * *
Want to learn more?
The council is open to Third District sophomore, junior and senior high school students. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.house.gov/YouthAdvisoryCouncil.