The Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk is under new ownership as of Tuesday, and the process of filling empty stores is already underway.
Brookwood Capital Advisors, a retail and redevelopment group that has its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, closed a deal Tuesday to acquire the Norfolk mall, located at 1700 Market Lane. The property was most recently owned by Wells Fargo after the previous owners filed for bankruptcy in 2020.
The company first considered purchasing the mall in early June and was able to seal a deal “quickly,” said Wyatt Woeltje, a Brookwood Capital partner.
“We want to give people a chance to grow and succeed. We brought in our own team and we run a tight ship,” Woeltje said.
He would not disclose how much Brookwood paid for the building but indicated that specific information regarding the purchase is likely to soon become available to the public. The company brought in its own management team to handle mall operations.
Brookwood Capital, Woeltje said, sees both the mall and the Norfolk community as thriving entities and called the area “a great place to be.” The existence of both Target, which is under separate ownership, and J.C. Penney intrigued ownership, he said.
According to its website, Brookwood Capital Advisors works only on redeveloping shopping centers. The company’s goal is to find mostly vacant sites, lease those sites to full capacity and set the sites up for long-term success.
Brookwood has operated for more than a decade and has offices across the United States, primarily operating property in the southeastern part of the country. The average occupancy of sites is 47% when Brookwood purchases them and 91% when the group sells a site.
The aim with Sunset Plaza Mall, Woeltje said, is to lease the vacant space on the property to local business owners. Tenants may lease property on the mall for as low as $750 per month and will be able to occupy property free of charge for the first three months, he said.
“For any locals thinking about opening a business, we want to be their option,” Woeltje said. “We’re reaching out to local people first before we think about bringing in any national chains.”
Brookwood will keep the existing stores inside the mall, he said.
The timeframe for redeveloping malls varies, and how soon Sunset Plaza fills up depends on how many people decide to get a business up and running, Woeltje said.
Sunset Plaza Mall opened in 1968 and in the last decade has seen a plethora of stores close its doors — largely due to a boom in online retail.
There have been past attempts by the City of Norfolk to revitalize the mall that never came to fruition.
A proposed agreement in October 2019 between the City of Norfolk and the owners of the mall at the time would have allowed for a 1% occupation tax in all stores except for Target. Proceeds would have paid for improvements to the mall.
The tax would have applied to mostly the same items subject to sales tax within the mall. The city would have used about 2% to offset administrative costs while the remainder would be reinvested into the mall for up to $4.1 million in improvements and renovation projects.
Will Hulshof, vice president of Brookwood Capital Advisors, said there are no current plans for the company to undertake any significant renovation projects. The mall, he said, is beautiful, in great shape and clean.
“Our main goal is getting the property fully leased. That’s the biggest renovation,” Hulshof said. “We’re very excited at the potential to grow this mall.”