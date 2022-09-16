New strategies to bring housing and annexation have helped to not only increase Norfolk’s growth in revenue, but also has necessitated growth in the city’s budget.
That was apparent this week when the Norfolk City Council conducted a public hearing on the city’s proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget, which shows a modest increase overall from about $115 million to $118 million, or 2.61%.
The general fund, which covers most of the day-to-day operations, has grown from about $28.2 million to $31.2 million, or 10.7%. It includes a 6% cost-of-living allowance for employees and 10% increase in health insurance costs. About 76% of the general fund covers personnel costs, according to budget figures.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, said that while the overall budget had increased, the general fund was where most of the city’s tax needs come from. The biggest source of funding for the general fund is sales tax at nearly 40%, with NPPD lease revenue the next biggest source.
Mayor Josh Moenning asked what factors affect sales tax revenues.
Colvin said online sales had helped to boost sales tax revenues. Colvin was asked when online sales tax began to be collected.
Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, said he believes a court decision in 2019, followed by legislative action in 2020, made the collecting of sales tax from online sales possible.
Moenning said he noticed the growth.
“We had started to see a significant growth in sales tax growth anyway, then with that combined with online sales, it helped to make (further significant growth),” Moenning said.
Colvin said the local sales tax receipts provide a good barometer for how the local economy is doing. When the local businesses are doing well, the city does well.
Moenning said part of the growth also comes from economic growth strategies going back about 15 to 16 years ago. That included changing the narrative that Norfolk is open for business and new ideas and new ways of doing things.
Colvin said a housing study in 2015-16 made it known there was a need for more housing in Norfolk. Colvin said he went to economic development events and tried to encourage more growth and housing, which required incentives like tax-increment financing.
“I think we’ve done a lot of good things here over the last several years,” Colvin said.
Another area of growth has been the city’s valuation. It increased $283,281,794, or 14.86%, going from $1,9 billion last year to $2,18 billion this year. The increased valuation has resulted in a slight decline in the city’s levy, although the amount of property taxes collected by the city will go up by nearly $793,000 to nearly $6.7 million.
Still, the amount of property taxes paid by the average homeowner in Norfolk to support the city is only about 16% of the property tax bill. The school district gets about 55% and Madison County 19%, according to city figures, with Northeast Community College about 5%. A range of other entities get the rest.
Colvin said part of the valuation growth has resulted from the annexation last year. The city added about 6.5 square miles to the city limits. Housing also has been a big part of the growth, he said.
Council member Shane Clausen questioned if the city should lower sales tax revenue projections because it appears the country already is in a recession or headed into one.
Traditionally, the city has projected sales tax revenues based on the previous year’s actual receipts. That way if there is no growth, the city won’t be budgeting for negative revenue.
Gates said it is hard to predict recessions. The city’s average growth in sales tax over the past 10 years has been 3.9% annually, and even higher in recent years.
Gates said it is possible there will be a recession, the White House doesn’t believe there will be.
“Who am I to second-guess the White House?” Gates asked.
Clausen said one of the comments he hears is the economy is slowing down. The city needs to be aware and consider how it could affect the property tax levy if sales tax revenues don’t grow.
Moenning said the city does have reserves, and he asked what the city had.
Colvin said the city had about $1.4 million in reserves. In addition, Sheila Rios of the finance department, said the city also has a beginning cash fund balance of $4 million.
Moenning said while some have argued that the City of Norfolk’s property tax levy is lower than most comparable cities because it doesn’t include the airport levy, it is important to note that the Norfolk Regional Airport isn’t run by the city council, unlike other cities, such as Columbus. At the public hearing, a graph indicated Norfolk’s municipal levy was third lowest among comparable sized cities.
There’s a separate entity, the Norfolk Airport Authority, that operates the airport, Moenning said.
The Norfolk City Council is scheduled to consider a series of ordinances on Monday, Sept. 19, to approve the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.