Following the recent release of an audit conducted by the state’s auditor of public accounts, the attorney for Bill Robinson, who submitted his resignation last week as associate superintendent of business services at Norfolk Public Schools, spoke to the Daily News in an attempt to elucidate a number of issues he said the audit “got wrong.”
Jeff Kirkpatrick is working to remove Robinson from his contract with NPS to help him “move on professionally.” He was first contacted to aid the associate superintendent with legal issues that surfaced last week with the Nebraska Council of School Administrators, to which Robinson is a member of as president-elect of the organization’s Association of School Business Officials subdivision.
During the nearly 30-minute phone call, Kirkpatrick reaffirmed the events as listed in the state auditor’s audit and provided additional details previously unmentioned in the 24-page report.
Kirkpatrick said after Robinson was rejected by the Nebraska Department of Education for a reimbursement request on April 10, his client explained to the department how NPS was not eligible to apply for the request until this fiscal year since the expense was finalized during a Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting in September 2022 and said “we’ve done this before.”
“Bill will tell you that he’s done all of the expenditures for various grant reimbursements where it’s been kind of the same time frame and they’ve gone ahead and put it through and reimbursed it,” Kirkpatrick said, adding how Robinson decided to collect more documentation for the department to prove the expense’s authenticity shortly after.
Kirkpatrick said Robinson then called 4imprint, vendor of the purchase, and asked if it could revise the original purchase order to reflect how the purchase was not finalized until the current fiscal year. 4imprint sympathized with the circumstance but said its software did not allow for a change and allowed Robinson to edit the document himself.
“You do whatever you want to do,” 4imprint allegedly told Robinson, according to Kirkpatrick.
Robinson promptly changed the original June 23, 2022, date to Sept. 1, 2022, to reflect how the purchase was finalized in the proper fiscal year.
“What is forged? It’s his name on there. It was his documentation, this is the school’s documentation, and he revised it. Did he revise it in order to attempt to qualify for reimbursement? Yes, that’s exactly what he did, but he had several conversations with the department of education and he was very clear about ‘this was the transaction to be reimbursed for. We think it is appropriate and eligible to reimburse in this fiscal year,’ ” Kirkpatrick said.
“Bill would tell you that this sometimes happens. And he, frankly, didn’t think anything of it. I mean, it’s $5,000, (and) he wanted to get it for the school district. … It wasn’t that big of a deal,” he added.
Justin Knight, an attorney from the law firm representing NPS, told the Daily News that NPS has never condoned any attempt to falsify records.
“Norfolk Public Schools has never condoned or allowed any employee to falsify records. NPS disagrees with any assertions to the contrary and stands by its decision to incorporate the recommendations from the state auditor’s office moving forward. By state statute, the district is unable to comment further on the matter. However, NPS will continue to cooperate with the Nebraska Department of Education, state auditor’s office and law enforcement agencies in investigating and rectifying this situation,” he said.
Later, when Robinson was asked to provide documentation to the state auditor’s office in regard to the reimbursement request, he sent the original purchase order dated June 23, 2022, and assumed the office was looking at whether the purchase fell within the guidelines of the grant for reimbursement, according to Kirkpatrick, and added how the state auditor’s office was not specific on which documents it was seeking.
When asked why NPS would proceed with resignation negotiations, Kirkpatrick said he thought it would help the school district avoid further investigations.
“Because the auditor said, ‘Oh, we think he’s doing something hinky here and we’re going to come looking at you and we’re also concerned that the department of education will start turning down all of (the grants).’ … If NPS went to the wall defending him, then they run the risk of the auditor’s office coming after them and the department of education rejecting (all of their requests), even if there’s a comma out of place. You could say they took the coward’s way out, but from the bureaucratic perspective, I understand,” he said.
Kirkpatrick also described how Robinson initially had difficulty understanding the issue at hand, explaining how he has had better experiences with other employees at the department who have helped him navigate lengthy grant reimbursement procedures.
“He was expecting the same experience and didn’t get it,” Kirkpatrick said.