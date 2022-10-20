OAKLAND — The Nebraska State Patrol released additional details Wednesday regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on Sept. 27.
Cody Thomas, the patrol’s public relations officer, issued a release indicating the Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue in Oakland at about 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital, where he died.
Thomas said the Burt County attorney requested that the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the incident. Preliminary investigation suggested that the people involved were engaged in a domestic physical altercation, when one of them discharged a firearm a single time. That individual made a claim of self-defense, Thomas said.
The investigation has shown that Schuman had attempted to prevent two people, a man and woman, from leaving an apartment. Schuman then attacked the woman, striking her repeatedly, Thomas said.
At that time, the man fired one shot at Schuman to end the attack. The man and woman then exited the apartment to get help and call 911. The woman was treated for injuries at the scene, Thomas said.
Following a thorough investigation and consultation with the Burt County attorney, all evidence and statements collected substantiate the assertion of self-defense. No arrests have been made in this case, and no charges are pending at this time.