MADISON — Five more candidates have filed for seats in Madison County. The last day to file for incumbents has passed, and all other candidates have until Tuesday, March 1.
For the Battle Creek School Board District 5, Tammy L. Bierman has filed. For the Newman Grove School Board District 13, D. Jean McCloud has filed.
Rob Fite has filed for the Madison mayoral position.
Jim O'Brien filed for the Newman Grove City Council, and Allen J. Miller has filed for the Tilden City Council.
The latest five filings are all for nonpartisan positions.
To vote in the May primary, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, May 2. April 22 is the deadline for online registrations or mail-in registrations.
The Nebraska primary is Tuesday, May 10.