NORFOLK — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on Aug. 4, the state patrol said Friday.
Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the patrol.
The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination of phones owned by Carrie Jones and Jason Jones. As the investigation has progressed, Thomas said, new information was discovered that indicates Carrie Jones played a role prior to the killings.
Gene Twiford, 86, along with his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were all killed in their home at 503 Elm St. in Laurel during the early morning hours of Aug. 4. Investigators believe the fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was killed in her home at 209 Elm St. a short time later, Thomas said. A fire was started at both of the homes following the killings.
Thomas said Carrie Jones was arrested at her home without incident. She has been lodged in Antelope County Jail for first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony.