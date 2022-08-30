Norfolk Public Schools has announced that a future addition is planned for Norfolk Middle School.
The new addition will include an updated, safe and secure entrance, along with additional classroom space to accommodate its growth in enrollment, according to Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of NPS.
Thompson said funds from the district’s special building fund, which are around $1.5 million, are being set aside to help pay for the addition.
“We're just in the very beginning stages of looking at an architecture company and (in) a couple of weeks we will sit down with the principal and see what that could look like,” Thompson said.
According to Thompson, NPS would be renovating the current Norfolk Middle School offices into new classrooms. The new area for offices would be added in front of the building for an updated safer, secure entrance.
At the school board meeting last week, board member Tammy Day said the Norfolk Middle School entrance is already safe and secure. However, the entrance uses video cameras instead of face-to-face contact to verify visitors.
The new addition would allow Norfolk Middle School staff to verify visitors in an in-person interaction.
“This is taking it to the next level,” Day said, “so it’s the best possible experience for staff, students and visitors.”